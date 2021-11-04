See All Nephrologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD

Nephrology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Novi Sad and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Jefic works at Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert R. Gao M.d. A Professional Corp.
    229 N Pecos Rd Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 629-7510
  2. 2
    Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists
    600 Whitney Rnch Dr # B-11, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 818-9246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2021
    This lady is GREAT my son spent 49 days in Dignity Hosp. He had several issues. She keeps you up on everything. Daily visits never in a hurry. GREAT DOCTOR
    Dovie — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD
    About Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Russian and Serbian
    • 1730134057
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • University of Novi Sad
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dijana Jefic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jefic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jefic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jefic works at Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jefic’s profile.

    Dr. Jefic has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jefic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jefic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Russian and Serbian.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jefic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jefic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

