Dr. Dihan Heron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dihan Heron, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Endocrinologist2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-5760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dihan Heron, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902006398
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
