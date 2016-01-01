Overview

Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at HCA Florida Osceola Surgical Associates in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.