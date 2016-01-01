See All General Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Ngo works at HCA Florida Osceola Surgical Associates in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Surgery
    320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sarva Skin Center Pllc
    23920 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  3. 3
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  4. 4
    F Adam Kawley MD PA
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Altus Houston Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1396724910
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ngo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

