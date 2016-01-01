Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Houston Surgery320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (281) 693-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarva Skin Center Pllc23920 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 772-1200
Southwest Surgical Associates7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-1200
F Adam Kawley MD PA920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Altus Houston Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Rice University
- General Surgery
