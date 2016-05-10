Dr. Dietrich Von Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dietrich Von Feldmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Dietrich Von Feldmann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital and Mount Grant General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2345 E Prater Way Ste 304, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 336-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Mount Grant General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fine physician. Very thorough.... Good experience..
About Dr. Dietrich Von Feldmann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
