Dr. Diego Villacis, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Aurora Medical Center Summit36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Directions (262) 434-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Aurora OrthopedicsW180n11070 River Ln, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (414) 247-4697Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A wonderful surgeon with a great bedside manner. Highly recommend.
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Southern California Medical Center (LAC-USC)
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
