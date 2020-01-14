Overview

Dr. Diego Villacis, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Villacis works at Aurora Health Care in Summit, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.