Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD

Urology
Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rubinowicz works at Urology Center of Palm Beach, P.A. in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center of Palm Beach, P.A.
    13005 Southern Blvd Ste 135, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 615-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr.Rubinowicz treated my 84 year old father with the Rezum procedure with incredible success. It improved his quality of life dramatically. My dad had a complete urinary blockage due to an enlarged prostate and had a urinary catheter with a catch bag for over 3 months. He has a bad heart and could not withstand anesthesia so Rezum was his only option. In less than 5 minutes the procedure was over and dad is back to living a normal life. We are so incredibly grateful for Dr. Rubinowicz and his staff. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
    Veronique — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1669483145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jmh
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Meml
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    • SUNY Binghamton
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubinowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubinowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubinowicz works at Urology Center of Palm Beach, P.A. in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rubinowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Rubinowicz has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

