Overview

Dr. Diego Rielo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rielo works at Lakeside Medical/Aesthetic Ctr in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Armando A De Feria MD PA
    600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8291
  2
    Pembroke Pines Office
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 400, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8291
  3
    Floridian Health Centers LLC
    14791 Oak Ln, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8291
  4
    9737 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8291

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Essential Tremor
Migraine
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Tremor
Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Stroke
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pseudobulbar Affect
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Palsy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 28, 2021
    Attentive as he listen to you pain and concern. He helped my mother to find her Ct Scan Complain and give her help I am greatful
    Brenda Babb-Seepersaud — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Diego Rielo, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1720058233
    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Dr. Rielo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rielo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rielo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rielo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rielo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rielo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rielo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rielo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

