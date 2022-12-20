Overview

Dr. Diego Miranda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery, Louisville, KY



Dr. Miranda works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

