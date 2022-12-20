Dr. Diego Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diego Miranda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery, Louisville, KY
Locations
Bossier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2449 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miranda is a great Dr. I fully trust him with my care and he always treats me with respect. Highly recommend him to anyone who needs a good hand Dr.
About Dr. Diego Miranda, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104845080
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery, Louisville, KY
- Hospital Naval Pedro Mayo
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miranda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.