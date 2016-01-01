Overview

Dr. Diego Menchaca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Menchaca works at Gateway Community Health Center in Laredo, TX with other offices in Zapata, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.