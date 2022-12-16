Overview

Dr. Diego Marra, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Marra works at U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.