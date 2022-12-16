Dr. Diego Marra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Marra, MD
Overview
Dr. Diego Marra, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Marra works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 921-2838
U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford1709 Martin Dr Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-5880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford on Bankhead2618 E Bankhead Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76087 Directions (817) 594-5880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. I don't think a plastic surgeon will do a better job
About Dr. Diego Marra, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1023174414
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Lahey Clin
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marra has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Marra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.