Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Pulmonary and Critical Care

Dr. Maldonado works at INDIAN RIVER MEDICAL CENTER PULMONARY MEDICINE in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Indian River Medical Center Pulmonary Medicine
    3450 11th Ct Ste 306, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 794-5800

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr Maldonado has been a wonderful Doctor for both me and my 93 year old mother. Very kind, patient and caring - and he has a wonderful staff
    — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English, French and Spanish
    1568673630
    Education & Certifications

    Pulmonary and Critical Care
    Internal Medicine
    Jackson Mem U Of Miami
    Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Maldonado works at INDIAN RIVER MEDICAL CENTER PULMONARY MEDICINE in Vero Beach, FL.

    Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

