Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Pulmonary and Critical Care
Dr. Maldonado works at
Locations
-
1
Indian River Medical Center Pulmonary Medicine3450 11th Ct Ste 306, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maldonado has been a wonderful Doctor for both me and my 93 year old mother. Very kind, patient and caring - and he has a wonderful staff
About Dr. Diego Maldonado, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, French and Spanish
- 1568673630
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary and Critical Care
- Internal Medicine
- Jackson Mem U Of Miami
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
