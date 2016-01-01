See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Diego Lima, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Diego Lima, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Florida

Dr. Lima works at Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    582 NW University Blvd Ste 100, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-6898
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    875 Military Trl, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4167
    The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery of Palm Beaches
    440 N State Road 7 Ste 107, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4166
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Joint Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diego Lima, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508354861
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Alagoas State University of Health Sciences
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

