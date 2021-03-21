Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diego Lerner, MD
Dr. Diego Lerner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 205 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 540-4820
- 2 24050 Madison St Ste 205, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 874-0302
I have been seeing Dr. Lerner for many years, he's a very good psychiatrist. He's very compassionate and caring, and has been Very Patient with me. I feel relaxed during our visits, Dr. Lerner has helped me. I have way less anxiety & way less bouts of depression, it wasn't over night & it was not easy. But I'm enjoying my everyday life currently, I'm way happier, and I have a much more positive outlook on life!
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
