Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Lovelace Medical Center601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 243-7729
New Mexico Pain Associates Lovelace Womens Hospital101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 109, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 923-4648Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
New Mexico Pain Associates4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 202, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 227-9737Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve suffered spinal pain worse since 2003 (130mph- combined car crash) and get relief from radio frequency ablations to my neck and back, usually for a year or more. This is the third practice in Albuquerque I’ve seen and the best- I’d recommend Dr. Gonzalez and the pain prescribing practitioners. They’re professionals and the practice is run very well.
About Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1194715938
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
