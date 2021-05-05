See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Diego Fallon, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diego Fallon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Colombia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Wauchula.

Dr. Fallon works at Lakewood Ranch Fam Prac Walk In in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lwr Family Practice Walk-in Pl
    10910 State Road 70 E Ste 102, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 (941) 896-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Wauchula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Dyslipidemia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Dyslipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 05, 2021
    Best Doc I've had..takes the time to explain things..genuinely conceded for the patients well being
    Don Trew — May 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Diego Fallon, MD
    About Dr. Diego Fallon, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932174794
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • National University of Colombia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallon works at Lakewood Ranch Fam Prac Walk In in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fallon’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

