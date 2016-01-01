See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Pain Medicine
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diego Prestol, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1200 NE 128th St, Miami, FL 33186 (305) 909-0068
  2. 2
    Coral Gables Hospital
    3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 445-8461
  3. 3
    Mercy Hospital Inc
    3663 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33133 (305) 854-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Hypertension
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Hypertension
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Diego Prestol, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prestol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Prestol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

