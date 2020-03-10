Overview

Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Echeverri works at South Florida Nephrology Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.