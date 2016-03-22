Dr. Diego De Idiaquez Bakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego De Idiaquez Bakula, MD
Overview
Dr. Diego De Idiaquez Bakula, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Locations
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-6074
Surgical Dermatology Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8415Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Uab Hospital Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-6660
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula?
Caring, experienced, knowledable, thorough, competent, clean
About Dr. Diego De Idiaquez Bakula, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Idiaquez Bakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.