Overview

Dr. Diego Calonje, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Calonje works at Dr. Diego Hernando Calonje, MD in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Floaters and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.