Dr. Didier Peron, MD
Overview
Dr. Didier Peron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U de Paris VI, Paris and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peron came highly recommended by a medical professional in the ENT field. He's an amazing doctor with wonderful people skills and takes time to listen. Very good doctor.
About Dr. Didier Peron, MD
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Einstein Coll Med
- U de Paris VI, Paris
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peron has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.