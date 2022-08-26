Dr. Theva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Didi Theva, MD
Overview
Dr. Didi Theva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhaven, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Theva works at
Locations
Southcoast Health Urology208 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Directions (508) 678-0004Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Southcoast Health Urology1601 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (508) 678-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a vasectomy done today and Dr. Theva and the RNP were so kind and patient with me. Bedside manner was fantastic and professionalism was top notch. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Didi Theva, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1740600295
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Theva works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Theva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theva.
