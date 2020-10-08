Dr. Mwengela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Didi Mwengela, MD
Dr. Didi Mwengela, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla Health Gastro and Pain Medicine - Torrance2780 Skypark Dr Ste 125, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-8013
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mwengela was incredibly patient with all of my questions and answered all of them thoroughly. I felt like my concerns were heard and not rushed, which meant a lot to me.
About Dr. Didi Mwengela, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1033479795
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mwengela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mwengela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwengela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mwengela.
