Dr. Dicran Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dicran Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dicran Baron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Baron works at
Locations
-
1
Dicran B Baron MD705 W La Veta Ave Ste 112, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 744-1529
-
2
Providence St. Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 744-1529
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
The best doctor - EVER. He really cares about his patients. He spends a lot of time explaining everything he does. I wish there were more doctors like him. Very smart doctor.
About Dr. Dicran Baron, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881689347
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.