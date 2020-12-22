Overview

Dr. Dickran Gulesserian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Gulesserian works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

