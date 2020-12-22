Dr. Dickran Gulesserian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulesserian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dickran Gulesserian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dickran Gulesserian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Gulesserian works at
Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-5757
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
I have been a patient of dr. G for many years. I have got through several doctors I was so happy I found him. My wife even became his patient because of the way he treats you. He's always been kind and caring and always wanted to know what's been going on one of the few doctors that actually talks to you when you're in the room. He is gone above and beyond to help me and financial crisis times and you can't ask for anything more of a doctor. I would leave him 10 star review if I could
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1336287440
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Dr. Gulesserian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gulesserian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gulesserian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulesserian works at
Dr. Gulesserian speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulesserian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulesserian.
