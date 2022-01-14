Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickie Kay, MD
Overview
Dr. Dickie Kay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Kay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Park Clinic Sc444 N Northwest Hwy Ste 170, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
I have been seeing Dr. Kay since 2004 for ADHD & depression. He has been fantastic at providing care and prescribing medication. He is not a pill pusher and always wants to encourage the lowest dosage of medications that are necessary. He makes himself available for questions I have that are outside of my appointments. He listens to my concerns and we discuss openly how to treat my diagnosis and what is/isn't working.
About Dr. Dickie Kay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497846042
Education & Certifications
- Mass Mntl Hlth Ctr
- Tulane U Affil Hosps
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.