Overview

Dr. Dickerman Hollister Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hollister Jr works at Surgical Specialists of Greenwich in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.