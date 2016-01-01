Dr. Yip has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dick Yip, MD
Overview
Dr. Dick Yip, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Yip works at
Locations
Care First Surgical Center LLC408 S Beach Blvd Ste 211, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 527-6000
North Orange County Surgery Cen1741 W Romneya Dr Ste F, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 408-9481
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dick Yip, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1851374631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip works at
Dr. Yip has seen patients for Malnutrition, Gastritis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yip speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.