Dr. Dibyajiban Mahapatra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dibyajiban Mahapatra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Mahapatra works at
Locations
Dr Dibyajiban Mahapatra185 Whitesport Dr SW Ste 7, Huntsville, AL 35801
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for nine yeArs. he is an excellent dr.
About Dr. Dibyajiban Mahapatra, MD
Internal Medicine
28 years of experience
English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
