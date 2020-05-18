Overview

Dr. Dibyajiban Mahapatra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Mahapatra works at MABAPATRA DIBYAJIBAN MD OFFICE in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.