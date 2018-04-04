Dr. Diany Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diany Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diany Morales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
Eye Center Physicians Ltd.1725 W Harrison St Ste 906, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315
Champaign Dental Group900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 206, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 295-2445
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morales was able to remove my cataracts and implant special lens that require more skill and patience than regular lens. The results were outstanding. She was able to eliminate my very bad astigmatism and give me a correction that means I no longer need to wear glasses. She was very supportive and eager to make sure that all my questions were addressed.
About Dr. Diany Morales, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1124054937
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.