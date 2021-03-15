Dr. Dianne Zullow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zullow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Zullow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Zullow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Zullow works at
Locations
1
Kissimmee311 W OAK ST, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5379MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiac Clinic - St. Cloud3102 17th St Ste 214, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 584-8394
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing!!! She listened and made sure there was no stone left unturned for my issue. I would recommend her to everyone. She is the best.
About Dr. Dianne Zullow, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1376638098
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zullow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zullow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zullow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zullow has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zullow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zullow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zullow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zullow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zullow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.