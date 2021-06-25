Overview

Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Wollaston works at Dr. Dale Halter, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.