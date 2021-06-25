Dr. Wollaston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Wollaston works at
Locations
Memorial Advanced Rheumatology Inc902 Frostwood Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 266-1946
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Wollaston since 2008 since I was diagnosed with Sjogrens. She is by far THE best doctor I’ve ever had. She is kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable and will take the time to listen to you. I now have multiple autoimmune diseases & Osteoporsis. She goes out of her way to help you. I always say that she is the glue that holds me together. She is open to listen to you if you have questions about your medications and wanting to try something new. Her staff is amazing !!! If you leave a message, they will always be returned. I trust her with my life and I can’t say enough good things about her !!! I not only consider her my Rheumatologist, but I sincerely call her my friend !!!!
About Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427161637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wollaston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wollaston has seen patients for Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollaston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollaston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollaston.
