Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Trudell works at
Locations
Universal Standard Healthcare Inc5085 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 230-2400
- 2 G5085 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 230-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Although Dr. Trudell has been retired for over a year, after reading some reviews I felt the need to to leave one myself. Having been diagnosed with RD over 20 years ago, Dr. Trudell is the best RA doctor I have had. She is kind, caring and takes all the time her patients need to understand their treatment plan and will answer any questions. She is especially through with new patients. Perhaps this is the issue with her scheduling department. RA specialists are rare and hard to come by and her knowledge is topnotch!! She really saved me and I cannot thank her enough. She found a pinched nerve in my back from an old EMG I had done 3 years previously just by reviewing the paperwork sent over my by GP. I lived in severe pain for 4 years before she happened to stumble upon it. I understand not everyone has had the same experience as I, however I find her an excellent doctor. I wish her well in her retirement. She set a high bar for any future RA specialist I see.
About Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538276084
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- McLaren Genl Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trudell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trudell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trudell works at
Dr. Trudell has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trudell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Trudell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trudell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trudell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trudell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.