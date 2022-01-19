Overview

Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Trudell works at CONSULTANTS IN ARTHRITIS in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.