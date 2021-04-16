Dr. Dianne Runk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Runk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health - West Hospital3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 221-2544
Mercy Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Vascular and Endovascular4030 Smith Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-2544
- 3 4700 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 221-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Runk is extremely kind and passionate and the dedication she has for her patients is commendable. I am glad that I was referred to her.She tries the best to ease you pain physically and mentally both. I guess doctors like her are very rare to see these days.I can’t express enough in words how grateful I am to her.One thing which I really loved about her working style is that she takes quick actions and doesn’t keep you hanging, if she feels she can do something she does it right away.
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Runk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runk has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Runk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.