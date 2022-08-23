Overview

Dr. Dianne Petrone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Petrone works at Liver Institute At Methodist Lubbock in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome, Malaise and Fatigue and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.