Dr. Dianne Petrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dianne Petrone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Digestive Health Associates of Txpa712 N Washington Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-6503
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Petrone is a compassionate doctor that is a leader in her field. She understands the impact of a chronic illness on daily living and seeks to maximize quality of life. She listens well and takes the time to explain tests, medications, the effects of the disease and more. I highly recommend her.
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710919287
- Georgetown University
- Hartford Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Petrone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrone has seen patients for Sjögren's Syndrome, Malaise and Fatigue and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrone speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrone.
