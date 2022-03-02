See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Dianne Nicholas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dianne Nicholas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston

Dr. Nicholas works at DN Finity in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DN Finity
    5160 Timber Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Viral Enteritis
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Viral Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Dianne Nicholas taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and can see why. Highly recommended. I appreciate her service. Good experience!!!
    — Mar 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dianne Nicholas, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dianne Nicholas, MD.

    About Dr. Dianne Nicholas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1679553499
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
