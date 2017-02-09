See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Mitchell-Pray works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
6 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3359
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2408
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell-Pray?

Feb 09, 2017
VERY friendly, insightful, knowledgeable, caring; listens to my concerns and gives appropriate feedback.
CTD in Roseville, CA — Feb 09, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mitchell-Pray to family and friends

Dr. Mitchell-Pray's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mitchell-Pray

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM.

About Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013110121
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center- Podiatric Sports Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Encino-Tarzana Regional Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • California School of Podiatric Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell-Pray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mitchell-Pray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mitchell-Pray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mitchell-Pray has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell-Pray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell-Pray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell-Pray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell-Pray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell-Pray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.