Dr. Dianne Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dianne Martin MD PC5670 Caito Dr Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Directions (317) 541-9159
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo1907 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 456-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin is wonderful. Dr. Martin has enabled me to enjoy life again after a tragic death in our family. I no longer just go through the motions of life, I am actually living life. Dr. Martin is direct and compassionate. Dr. Martin and her staff have always been concerned and helpful. I have recommended Dr. Martin several times to friends and family. I have been very grateful to Dr. Martin.
About Dr. Dianne Martin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215030366
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.