Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
36 years of experience
Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Levisohn works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    West Sound Dermatology
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 203, Poulsbo, WA 98370

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
May 26, 2021
I have been Dr. Levisohn's patient for 27 years. My first visit was for a malignant melanoma on my thigh. She removed that along with many other moles and suspicious items over the years. I greatly value Her high level of expertise and downright artistry. It has been through her care and guidance that my husband and I have avoided all manner of skin problems. She is an outstanding physician in every way.
Dorothy J Graber — May 26, 2021
About Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD

  Dermatology
  36 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1699712182
Education & Certifications

  Wash U Sch Med
  Barnes - Jewish Hospital
  WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations

  St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Dr. Levisohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levisohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Levisohn works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Poulsbo, WA.

Dr. Levisohn has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levisohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levisohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levisohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

