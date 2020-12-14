Dr. Dianne Hotmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Hotmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Hotmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Womens Speciality Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-3434
Chester County Obgyn Associates404 McFarlan Rd Ste 301, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 692-3434
- 3 77 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 692-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Hotmer with what was to me an emergency situation. She was very patient explaining her diagnosis and care plan. The doctor was completely focused on me throughout the visit. Thank you, Dr. Hotmer
About Dr. Dianne Hotmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hotmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hotmer has seen patients for Cervicitis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hotmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.