Dr. Dianne Hotmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Hotmer works at Tick Borne Disease Center in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA and Downingtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.