Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Edgar works at Parkwest Womens Health in Rochester, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkwest Women's Health
    1820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 473-2846
    Bushnell's Basin
    1000 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 473-2846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteoporosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteoporosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 05, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Edgar for about two years now and I have nothing but good things to say about her. She is one of my favorite doctors at the practice. She is caring. She explains everything very well. She SITS DOWN AND CHECKS ON YOU and your yearly. I never feel dismissed. She delivered my son. She's given me a few paps ??. She's amazing, gentle and not forceful.
    Collene — Dec 05, 2020
    About Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1972566974
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

