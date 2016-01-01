Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. De Leon works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Lincoln Square4732 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (312) 926-0536
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1851656516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Leon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Leon works at
Dr. De Leon has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Leon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.