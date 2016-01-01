See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dermatology
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. De Leon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Lincoln Square
    4732 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Erysipelas
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD

    Dermatology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1851656516
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. De Leon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. De Leon has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more.

    Dr. De Leon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

