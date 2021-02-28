Overview

Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Seymour Hospital, Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Dianne Cooper in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.