Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Seymour Hospital, Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Locations
Kell West Family Practice Clinic4412 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Directions (940) 692-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Dianne M. Cooper, MD, PA5 Eureka Cir Ste D, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 692-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Clay County Memorial Hospital
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Nocona General Hospital
- Seymour Hospital
- Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't imagine how advanced my disease would be had it not been for Dr. Cooper. She listens. She understands. She will turn over every rock that she can to help! Her NP, Ms. Khadeen is a literal angel! Caring, compassionate and LISTENS!! Her staff. WOW! I have never been to an office where it was so apparently obvious that they are all on the same page! Customer service is amazing from the front door to the back. Her office manager is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. They are all so helpful and caring!
About Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649232810
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
