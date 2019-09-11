Dr. Dianne Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Cheung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-6333
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This doctor is awesome! Dr. Cheung is a definite diabetes warrior. She at first visit saw my numbers that I had been trying to change but could not, she said, "this is unacceptable." She put me on a program and dropped me from over 400 to normal in a weeks time. My medical group changed and I was unable to get back to her. No one else has been the same in my diabetic walk. Dr. Cheung also helped with my high cholesterol levels, when I had a bad reaction to the traditional medication for it. She is an incredible Endocrinologist.
- English, Chinese
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
