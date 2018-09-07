Dr. Bennett-Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianne Bennett-Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Bennett-Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Bennett-Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
API Medical Center3949 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (770) 279-2427
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett-Johnson?
Very pleasant and knowledgeable! She truly cares about your well-being! She takes the time to address ALL of your concerns. She provides service with a smile and doesn't rush her time with you! I NEVER felt rushed when I visited her office. She makes you feel comfortable asking her ANY questions!
About Dr. Dianne Bennett-Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386724599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett-Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett-Johnson works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.