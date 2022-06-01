See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Augelli works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleep Medicine
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Medicine Sonography Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Blaze Javier — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609956473
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    • Medical University Of South Carolina Medical Center
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Augelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Augelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Augelli has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Augelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.