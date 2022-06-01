Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Augelli works at
Locations
Sleep Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Augelli is amazing and helped with my daytime sleepiness. She was very knowledgeable, kind and professional. I honestly do not understand the low ratings. She is a FANTASTIC doctor and took the time to answer all my questions and was very patient. I really loved talking to her. If you are looking for a sleep medicine doctor she is definitely one to try---trust me.
About Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- Medical University Of South Carolina Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augelli works at
Dr. Augelli has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Augelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.