Overview

Dr. Dianne Augelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Augelli works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.