Dr. Dianna Lazur, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lazur works at Integrated Medical Group, PC in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.