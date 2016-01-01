See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burbank, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Dianna James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.

Dr. James works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 (818) 847-6336
    Carlos S. Beharie MD, FACOG
    1433 W Merced Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 (626) 337-8000

Hospital Affiliations
  Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dianna James, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    OAKWOOD COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianna James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

