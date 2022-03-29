See All Psychiatrists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD

Psychiatry
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.

Dr. Clyne works at LINCOLN PSYCHIATRIC GROUP in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dma Inc.
    4444 S 86th St Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 476-7557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2022
    She has always been there for me. Even if I have an emergency and she's off duty. She doesn't push medication, yet tries to wein you off. I feel very comfortable talking to her and she knows me and my problems without having to look. Im probably the only one that loves my psychiatrist as part of my life and has truly saved mine many times
    Jennifer Bloomquist — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114035938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center - Phoenix, Az
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska - Lincoln
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clyne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clyne works at LINCOLN PSYCHIATRIC GROUP in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Clyne’s profile.

    Dr. Clyne has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.