Overview

Dr. Diane Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Young works at Center for Spine Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.