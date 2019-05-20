Overview

Dr. Diane Wirz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Wirz works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.