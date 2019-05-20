Dr. Diane Wirz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Wirz, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Wirz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Wirz works at
Locations
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable about headaches and migraines. I would recommend her for this area because she is so competent.
About Dr. Diane Wirz, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922003805
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Wirz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wirz has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirz.
